Hampson’s 2-run HR caps 11th inning rally and sends Marlins past Nationals 8-5

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: Eury Perez #39 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on September 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Garrett Hampson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run rally in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Friday night.

Miami (68-67) moved over .500 with its second straight win over the Nationals. The Marlins entered the game three games back of San Francisco in the race for the NL’s third and final wild-card spot.

CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas and Travis Blankenhorn hit solo homer for Washington, which has lost three in a row for the first time since a five-game skid July 3-7. The Nationals have dropped five of their last six.

Miami second baseman Luis Arraez went 2 for 4 with a walk and raised his major league-leading average to .350. He remained tied with Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez for the third-most multi-hit games this season with 48, behind only Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. (58) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (54).

Miami mustered just one hit in the first five innings against Washington’s bullpen before former Marlin Robert Garcia (0-1) entered to start the 11th. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a leadoff single, and Bryan De La Cruz plated automatic runner Jake Burger with another hit. Pinch-hitter Jon Berti’s single scored Chisholm, but De La Cruz was thrown out trying to get to third.

Mason Thompson relieved Garcia, and Hampson sent a 2-0 sinker to left-center for his second homer of the season.

Both teams scored in the 10th. With one out and runners on second and third, Josh Bell hit a sharp grounder to a drawn-in Abrams at shortstop. Abrams didn’t have a play on Xavier Edwards at the plate, but threw out Arraez at third.

The Nationals responded when Thomas singled in Abrams, the Nationals’ automatic runner, to lead off against Tanner Scott (7-4).

Arraez singled off Jake Irvin to lead off the game and scored on Chisholm Jr.’s RBI single. Miami sandwiched two walks around Arraez’s double in the third to load the bases, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Burger and a force-out by Chisholm.

Irvin, a rookie right-hander, allowed three runs in five innings, striking out four in his seventh consecutive no-decision.

Abrams led off the first with a homer to right off Eury Perez. Thomas and Blankenhorn went deep in the third.

Perez yielded three runs in 4 2/3 innings and struck out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Jorge Soler (right hip tightness) was out of the lineup for the third day in a row, but manager Skip Schumaker said he was available off the bench. … LHP Andrew Nardi played catch two days after taking a line drive off his hand. … Miami recalled Edwards and RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Jacksonville. … Schumaker said he anticipated RHP Johnny Cueto (viral infection) will be activated “soon.”

Nationals: Washington recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Triple-A Rochester and selected Blankenhorn from Rochester. To make room on the roster, the Nationals requested unconditional release waivers on RHP Rico Garcia, who had a 12.00 ERA in three games and had been on the injured list since July 30.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Did not announce a starting pitcher for Saturday’s game.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (6-8, 4.82) is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.

