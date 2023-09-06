Bryan De La Cruz hits 2-run homer in 8th in Marlins’ 6-3 victory over Dodgers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 05: Bryan De La Cruz #14 of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run home run for the go-ahead runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning at loanDepot park on September 05, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a tie in the Miami Marlins’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers played their first game since the arrest of star pitcher Julio Urías late Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Josh Bell and Jake Burger also homered to help Miami win its fifth straight.

Los Angeles reliever Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) hit Burger with a pitch before De La Cruz drove a cutter into the seats in left-field for his 18th homer and a 5-3 lead. Chisholm followed with a solo blast

Andrew Nardi (7-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Tanner Scott got the last three outs for his fifth save.

The Dodgers tied it at 3 on Chris Taylor’s homer against reliever A.J. Puk leading off the seventh. Puk followed Jesús Luzardo, who threw six innings and 90 pitches of two-run ball. Luzardo scattered four hits and struck out six.

Bell hit a two-run homer in the fifth that put Miami ahead 3-2. Jorge Soler reached on a one-out walk before Bell connected off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw with a drive to center.

Kershaw gave up three runs, five hits, walked five and struck out three over five innings.

Consecutive RBI singles from Freddie Freeman and Will Smith in the third gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Miami cut the deficit on Burger’s leadoff shot in the fourth. Burger drove the first pitch from Kershaw into the Marlins’ bullpen for his 31st homer and sixth since he joined Miami Aug. 1.

WORTH REMEMBERING

A video tribute recognizing Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas’ lengthy stay in Miami was played before the bottom of the first. Rojas played the previous eight seasons with the Marlins before re-joining the Dodgers in an off-season trade. The 34-year-old Rojas, who began his career in Los Angeles, and pitcher Ricky Nolasco are the second-longest tenured Marlins behind retired infielder Luis Castillo, who played 10 seasons with the club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery) completed two scoreless innings on 24 pitches in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. ... INF Max Muncy (left shoulder soreness) took batting practice but didn’t play.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (shoulder) increased his velocity to 94 mph while throwing live batting practice Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Lance Lynn (10-10, 5.81) was set to start for Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Marlins haven’t announced a starter.

