Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins are really excited for season opener, not afraid to talk Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to kick off the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

For Tua Tagovailoa, it will be his first game since he was sidelined after the Green Bay Packers game last Christmas.

The quarterback had issues with concussions that forced him to miss the Dolphins Playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa was asked if playing 17 games was on his list of goals, he said, “I wouldn’t like to do that, I’d love to do that.”

Tagovailoa talked about the offseason, “I think the best way is to prepare yourself for all the ways that haven’t gone right for you the previous season... We’re really excited to go out there and play a really good team.”

On the opener, Tagovailoa said, “I think the first game is always a little more jittery than any other game because you’re getting your body back into the mindset, the mind frame of a 60 minute ballgame.”

The quarterback says personal goals that he has for the season, he will keep to himself.

Tagovailoa said he continues to learn, “Every week is a different week... If you came off a really really good game, don’t expect that the next game.”

The quarterback said the Dolphins don’t shy away from Super Bowl expectations, “Why not talk about it? Every other team is talking about it regardless of their record, you have to believe it. If you don’t believe it, that’s where you go wrong... Regardless of the opinions of the people outside, it has to start from within.”

On opposing quarterback Justin Herbert, “There are things that Justin does that I look at like ‘Oh my gosh’... you can’t help but fan over those plays.”