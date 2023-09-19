Lionel Messi practices for Inter Miami, status unclear for Wednesday

(Ryan Sun, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi watches after heading the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lionel Messi practiced with Inter Miami on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Whether the superstar will play on Wednesday at home against Toronto hasn’t been determined.

Messi left Inter Miami briefly to go play with Argentina.

It is unclear if both Messi and Jordi Alba will be able to play on Wednesday.

Both players are dealing with fatigue from a packed schedule.

Inter Miami is currently battling for a playoff spot in MLS.

Defender DeAndre Yedlin said, “They look good. They’ve obviously trained. Ultimately, only they’ll know exactly how they feel. From what I can see he looks good, he looks happy and ready to go.”

Inter Miami beat Kansas City without Messi, but lost to Atlanta.

Yedlin said, “I think experience. I mean obviously you talk about Leo he’s the best player to ever play the game. From the opponent’s standpoint it strikes a bit of fear as well. Jordi’s arguably one of the best to play the left back position as well.”