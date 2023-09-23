Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle ruled out from Sunday’s game vs. Broncos

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have ruled wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out for Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos as the receiver continues to deal with a concussion he sustained in last week’s victory over the New England Patriots.

Waddle had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but was downgraded Saturday afternoon.

The team also announced the elevation of wide receiver Robbie Chose and linebacker Cameron Goode for Sunday and listed Salvon Ahmed as doubtful as he battles a groin injury.

The move allows both players to be added to the game-day active roster and provides the team with some additional depth options.

This is the first elevation for Chosen, a seven-year NFL veteran who spent the preseason with Miami but was among the roster cuts before the start of the regular season. He re-joined the team as a member of the practice squad.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told Local 10 News this week that he expects his fellow receivers to “show out” and expects to “shock” the world on Sunday.

The Dolphins passing attack of Waddle and Hill has been one of the most explosive in the NFL, but now the team will look to fill Waddle’s possible absence with wide receivers Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and more.

The team is also expected to give running back Devon Achane more playing time after the rookie was inactive for the team’s first two games because of a shoulder injury he suffered in Miami’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

The team also listed tackle Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), Jaelan Phillps (back), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (wrist), tight end Tyler Kroft (back) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) as questionable.

The Dolphins have started the season 2-0 and play their home opener on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m.