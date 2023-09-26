Miami Hurricanes hope to build off Final Four run

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates during the net cutting after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Another season, another opportunity to make a run at the Final Four for the University of Miami basketball team.

The Canes opened up practice this week in Coral Gables.

Coach Jim Larranaga says that the Canes are a different group than last year.

Miami held 10 practices over the summer before playing 3 exhibition games in France.

Coach Larranaga said that everyone played in all 3 games.

Coach Larranaga said, “I think we’re very optimistic, but we have to be aware that our league has improved dramatically, and our non-conference schedule is the most challenging since I’ve been here.”

Larranaga also pointed out that the Canes lost two NBA players in Isiah Wong and Jordan Miller.

Miami did gain transfer Matthew Cleveland from Florida State.

Cleveland said the reason he came to Miami was “The comfortability with the coaching staff and the success they’ve had with transfers... the winning this program has had over the last couple of years.”

Cleveland, who hits a game-winning shot against Miami when he was at Florida State, said that he has to learn an entirely new system.

Returning big man Norchad Omier is excited to be back with the Canes.

Omier said, “I’m excited, a lot of new guys this year. I love everything going on in practice, how the workouts have been... I’m excited to start the season.”