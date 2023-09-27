Marlins-Mets game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by tropical storm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Citi Field is seen after a game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins was postponed on September 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The series opener between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets was postponed Tuesday night because of unplayable field conditions caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m.

It’s a crucial series for Miami, which began the day one game out of a National League playoff spot with six to play. The Mets are eliminated from postseason contention.

Three straight days of rain in New York left the Citi Field infield a soggy mess when the showers finally subsided late Tuesday afternoon and the tarp was removed.

Members of the Mets’ grounds crew worked for about three hours attempting to dry and smooth the infield and get the surface in playing shape. A message on the scoreboard long before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start alerted fans the game would be delayed, and another message read: “Tropical Storm Ophelia brought heavy precipitation to the area. We are trying to make the field conditions playable.”

Major League Baseball representatives huddled on the field with Marlins general manager Kim Ng, manager Skip Schumaker, Mets manager Buck Showalter and others at 6 p.m. and then again at 8 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later came an announcement that the game was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday.

