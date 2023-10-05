Bam Adebayo plans to play with Team USA in Paris

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) poses for portraits with a news photographer during the NBA basketball team's media day, in Miami, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Heat big man Bam Adebayo is running it back.

Bam Adebayo plans to play for Team USA when they play in the Olympics in the summer of 2024.

Adebayo has already won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Tokyo in 2020.

The Heat hang a banner in the rafters when one of their players receives an Olympic gold.

Bam will join a star-studded team representing the Red, White, and Blue.

Adebayo’s defensive prowess and rebounding are a huge asset for the National Team.

The Heat remain in Training Camp in Boca Raton.

The preseason begins next week, with the regular season starting at the end of October.