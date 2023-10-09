MNF on Local 10: Davante Adams to face former team as Raiders host Green Bay

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – Wide receiver Davante Adams made it a point to leave the Green Bay Packers on good terms.

He stayed in touch with Green Bay’s coaching staff, front office and the players who remain from that team two years ago.

He said the timing and not the relationships was the reason he moved on after eight seasons.

But don’t expect Adams to become overly sentimental when the Packers visit Las Vegas on Monday night.

