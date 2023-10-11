Jimmy Butler says Heat’s job is to win at all times including preseason and practice

MIAMI – The Miami Heat returned to practice on Wednesday after picking up a win in their first preseason game.
The Heat dealing with a pair of injuries.
Nikola Jovic is dealing with a knee issue and Jamie Jaquez Jr. has a groin issue.
The Heat beat Charlotte thanks in large part to a 17-point 4th quarter outburst by Cole Swider.
Heat star Jimmy Butler said that preseason wins are important.
Butler said, “I think anytime you suit up whether it be white vs. black in here, your job is to win. If it’s preseason or whatever game it’s real... There’s no dress rehearsal for that it’s just competing.”
As for Swider’s big performance, “Not only is it exciting for us, for fans, for Cole but it lets you know you have to fight every single day. When you have a shooter like Cole, guys who can guard and rebound and pass the ball. Any and every position is up for grabs so to speak... As long as everyone is out there hooping and stacking dubs... If you’re helping win it’s going to be hard to keep you off the floor.”