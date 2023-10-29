Ferraris to start 1-2 in F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with Leclerc on pole position next to Sainz

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 27: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the Ferrari SF-23 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Ulises Cuevas ATPImages/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix from the pole position.

He will be next to teammate Carlos Sainz after the Italian team pulled out two surprising laps to knock Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the front row.

Verstappen finished third. The Dutch driver has already won the season championship. He is chasing his third consecutive win in Mexico City and a record-breaking 16th victory this season.

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez starts fifth. Perez is fighting to hold off Lewis Hamilton for second in the drivers’ championship.