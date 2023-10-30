79º

Lions hope Jared Goff bounces back, Raiders welcome return of Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday night

Associated Press

DETROIT – Jared Goff has been more than a stopgap quarterback for the Detroit Lions since they acquired him and three draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams in a 2021 blockbuster trade.

Goff and the Lions are coming off a humbling game, however.

He had an interception, fumbled twice and was sacked five times in a 38-6 loss at Baltimore.

Goff and the NFC North-leading Lions are hoping to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at Ford Field.

The Raiders are welcoming the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from a back injury that kept him out for six quarters.

