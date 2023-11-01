Bam Adebayo named Heat team captain

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 25: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat goes to the basket against Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on October 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have selected a new leader.

On Wednesday, Bam Adebayo was named the Heat’s team captain.

The previous captain, Udonis Haslem retired after last season.

Both Haslem and Dwyane Wade had made it clear over the years that they saw Adebayo as the keeper of Heat culture.

Adebayo said, “I’m not going to say writing on the wall, but it’s been foreshadowed in a lot of articles and a lot of meetings. There were a lot of conversations between me, Spo, UD, DWade. Having those type of conversations early, so that when that moments happens, you’re prepared for it.”

Adebayo said, “Obviously, there’s a lot of opportunity there but a lot of challenges that you go through. You gotta rally 15 guys, get riled up for a game. Just taking your time and thinking about what you want to say before every huddle.”

Adebayo said he noticed how many huddles the team has during a game.

The Heat big man said he’s relied on Haslem as a big brother who helped him understand what the role entails.