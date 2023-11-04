Miami Dolphins activate OT Terron Armstead off injured reserve

(Charles Rex Arbogast, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead looks at the scoreboard during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Armstead, Miami Dolphins' veteran left tackle, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the day veterans reported for training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins could be getting a boost to their offensive line ahead of their Sunday morning showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team activated offensive tackle Terron Armstead from injured reserve on Saturday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

In 2023, Armstead, 32, has appeared in two games and has made two starts for the Dolphins.

Roster Move | We have activated tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili. pic.twitter.com/Yf4ByN306E — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 4, 2023

Armstead will look to bolster a Dolphins offense that already has center Connor Williams on the injury report.

Offensive tackle/ guard Isaiah Wynn was recently placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting guard Robert Hunt will also miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Miami also decided to waive defensive tackle Brandon Pili on Saturday.

The (6-2) Dolphins will face the (6-2) Chiefs from Germany at 9:30 a.m. The winner could have sole possession of first place in the AFC pending a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The (6-2) Jacksonville Jaguars are on bye in Week 9.