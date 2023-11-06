Spoelstra praises LeBron James’ work ethic ahead of showdown with Lakers.

(Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Los Angeles Lakers are making their one and only regular season appearance in Miami on Monday.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is very familiar with Lakers star LeBron James, having coached him from 2010-2014.

The Heat and LeBron won 2 championships during the so-called “Big Three’ Era.

James, 38, is still going strong for the Lakers.

Spoelstra said LeBron’s longevity is a testament to his incredible work ethic.

Spoelstra said, “He’s redefining what is possible with human performance at that age. It’s a credit to his work ethic. I don’t think that’s talked about enough. How much he commits his life to this game. He doesn’t it for granted, he doesn’t take his talent for granted.”

Spoelstra said that James is the most talented guy in the league.

The Heat’s coach said James could put in less time and people wouldn’t notice.

Spoelstra said that Kevin Love calls LeBron a “cyborg.” The Heat coach said he would prefer to call him an “alien.”