Udonis Haslem hired as Vice President of Basketball Development for the Heat

MIAMI – Udonis Haslem didn’t stay retired very long.
The Miami Heat have named Udonis Haslem as the team’s Vice President of Basketball Development.
After playing for two decades with the team, Haslem retired after last season.
This offseason, he was seen working out with players at practice.
Haslem’s new role will entail working with players.
In addition, he’ll consult with the coaching staff, mentor players, and represent the Heat in the community.
Haslem was the team captain, before that role was taken over this season by Bam Adebayo.
Haslem has been known as the keeper of Heat culture, the exacting standards that have been a part of the Heat franchise since Pat Riley took over as Heat coach.
Now, in retirement, Haslem will help make sure that those standards are kept at the same level.