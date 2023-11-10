Luis Arraez wins NL Silver Slugger award

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez picked up hardware on Thursday.

Arraez was named the National League Silver Slugger for second base.

It’s his second straight time winning the honor.

Last year, he won it in the American League for the Minnesota Twins.

Arraez won his second straight batting title this season.

He hit .354 for the Marlins with 203 hits.

Arraez helped lead the Fish to the post-season before they lost to the Phillies in the Wild Card game.

Arraez joins Miguel Cabrera as the only Venezuelan-born Marlins to win the honor.

He becomes the third Marilns second baseman joining Dan Uggla and Dee Strange-Gordon.

He’s the first Marlin to win the award since J.T. Realmuto in 2018.