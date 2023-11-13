Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips admits he’s struggled with confidence this season

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s been a tough season so far for Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

He has had to deal with injuries and a disappointing start to his performance this season.

On Monday, while talking with reporters, Phillips opened up about issues he was having with confidence.

Phillips said of the injuries, “It’s pretty crazy what it can do to you psychologically when it comes to confidence... I just felt like I was a shell of myself and even when I was on the field I was second guessing everything.”

Phillips said the last two games he started to feel his confidence growing.

Phillips said having challenges of doubt happen, “All the time bro. That’s literally the biggest battle. I think for me personally, it’s staying healthy is a big thing. Even if I’m out there with little ailments, I can still do well. For me it’s all up here. It’s crazy how much of an impact your mentality can have. It’s something I’ve been dealing with my whole life.”

Phillips said the key is to find a way to be even keel throughout the whole process.

Phillips said he’s worked with confidence coaches, sports psychologists, and tried other methods.

He added that people around him have always told him he’s his worst enemy.

Phillips said he’s happy with where he is at right now.