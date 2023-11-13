Dolphins RB De’Von Achane returns to practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are returning from the bye week and they’re getting healthier.
Running back De’Von Achane returned to practice on Monday.
Head Coach Mike McDaniel said the rookie’s 21-day window to return has now opened.
Achane burst onto the scene for the Dolphins with a breakout performance against Denver.
The rookie has 38 carries, for 460 yards, and 5 touchdowns.
Achane averages 12.1 yards per carry.
He compliments veteran Raheem Mostert as a potent 1-2 punch.
The Dolphins are 6-3.
They are currently in first place in the AFC East.
Following the bye week, the Fins host the Raiders on Sunday.