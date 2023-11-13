Dolphins RB De’Von Achane returns to practice

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 70-20. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are returning from the bye week and they’re getting healthier.

Running back De’Von Achane returned to practice on Monday.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel said the rookie’s 21-day window to return has now opened.

Achane burst onto the scene for the Dolphins with a breakout performance against Denver.

The rookie has 38 carries, for 460 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Achane averages 12.1 yards per carry.

He compliments veteran Raheem Mostert as a potent 1-2 punch.

The Dolphins are 6-3.

They are currently in first place in the AFC East.

Following the bye week, the Fins host the Raiders on Sunday.