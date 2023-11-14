Skip Schumaker wins NL Manager of the Year

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, celebrates with manager Skip Schumaker after clinching a playoff berth with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins earned special recognition on Tuesday.

Skipper Skip Schumaker was named the National League Manager of the Year.

Schumaker beat out Braves manager Brian Snitker and Craig Counsell who managed the Brewers, before taking the Cubs job.

This was Schumaker’s first season as a major league manager.

He led the Marlins to a wild card spot in the national league.

The Fish finished the regular season with a record of 84-78.

Just a few years ago, Don Mattingly won Manager of the Year with the Miami Marlins.

Schumaker was able to make the most of a team that entered the season with a low payroll, but bolstered the roster at the trade deadline.

The Marlins were particularly successful in close games.