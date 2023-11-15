Tua Tagovailoa sporting braids, talks about wanting to win the Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are ready for the stretch run.

Following the bye week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa emerged with a new look.

The quarterback was sporting braided hair during his news conference.

Tagovailoa said, “My call. My hair was outrageous so I thought if I didn’t braid it, if it wasn’t long enough, I would just cut it.”

Tagovailoa said that his teammates love his new look.

He laughed when told that twitter thinks his hair looks like Drake.

The quarterback spent most of the bye week with his family.

Tagovailoa says being a father has changed him as a person, it makes him value when people want his autograph more.

On the importance of winning the division, Tagovailoa said, “It’s one of those things. We’re all in this together... in order for this to know where it know it can go and where we want it to go.”

Asked if he wants to win league MVP, Tagovailoa said, “Brother I just want to help our team win the Super Bowl. I think that would be the greatest deal. When everything is said and done, no one can take that away from you.”