Dolphins owner considering selling small stake of Dolphins

Will Manso, Sports Director

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is reportedly considering selling part of the team.

The Dolphins wouldn’t comment on the report, but a source tells Local 10 News that Ross is in initial talks with potential investors into selling a minority stake of the team, Hard Rock Stadium and Formula 1.

The source made it clear Ross is not looking to sell the team, but instead looking to raise additional funds to further invest in real estate and sports.

AM 640 radio host Andy Slater was the first to report that Ross was in discussions with hedge fund manager Ken Griffin about buying a minority stake.

The Dolphins meanwhile have a Black Friday game this week on the road against the New York Jets.

Miami enters the game in first place in the AFC East holding a 7-3 record.

