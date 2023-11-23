Kyle Lowry makes 7 3-pointers, scores season-high 28 to lead Heat to 129-96 win over sluggish Cavs

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket around Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – Kyle Lowry made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 28 points, and the Miami Heat took advantage of Cleveland playing the second night of a back-to-back, beating the sluggish Cavaliers 129-96.

Lowry made his first five 3s and went 7 of 10.

The Heat were without injured All-Star center Bam Adebayo but built a 19-point lead in the first half and won for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Cavs had their winning streak stopped at four.

They were understandably tired after winning in overtime at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Darius Garland scored 14 points for Cleveland, which was without star guard Donovan Mitchell for the fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury.