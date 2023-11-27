Nikola Jovic apologizes for comments about his role with Heat to Serbian media

MIAMI – The Heat’s Nikola Jovic said that comments he made during an interview were lost in translation.

The second-year player out of Serbia gave an interview in which he commented on his role with the team.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra had sent Jovic to the G-League to get more playing time.

Jovic said, “Basically, what I said is this team is playing great without me. Minute-wise, I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. This team is playing great, so you know, there’s no point of playing me right now. I get it. I totally get it.”

Jovic said because of the nature of the G-League he was playing out of position.

Jovic added, “I respect everyone here and I’ve said a million times, everything they do for me is great, I’m going to get better here... I would never disrespect anyone like that.”

Jovic, 20, said if he had a problem with anyone, he would address them personally, and not go to the media.

The young player added, “My apologies to the people who work for the Heat in social media for talking to Serbian media because it’s not easy to talk to them.”

The Heat forward felt that he was taken out of context by the Serbian media.

He added that he’s going to speak to the coaching staff to make sure that everything is cool.

Jovic said he has no frustration about lack of playing time because the team is playing great.