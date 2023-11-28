Dolphins to add edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul per NFL network

(Joshua A. Bickel, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (4) gets his hand on the face mask of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are apparently down with JPP.

The team is signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This news comes after edge rusher Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles tendon in the Dolphins win over the Jets.

Over his career, Pierre-Paul has 94.5 sacks in 180 games.

Back in 2015, Pierre-Paul suffered a fireworks accident on the fourth of July.

It left him with damage to his right hand and fingers.

Pierre-Paul, 34, won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants and another with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

He was currently on the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

The Dolphins have an 8-3 record and currently lead the AFC East by 2.5 games.