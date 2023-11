CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket around Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler on Tuesday night.

The team ruled Butler out with an ankle injury for the Heat’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler rolled his ankle against the Knicks on the Heat’s recent road trip.

Butler did not play when Miami lost to the Brooklyn Nets, in their most recent game.

This season, Butler is averaging 20.7 points per game.

He also is averaging 5 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 46.2% from the floor.