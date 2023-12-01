Butler scores 36, Heat get hot late to top Pacers 142-132 and snap a 3-game slide

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler scored 24 of his 36 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat overcame a career-high 44 points from Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton to beat the Pacers 142-132 on Thursday night.
Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 for the Heat, who trailed by 13 early and didn’t take the lead for the first time until early in the fourth.
Butler added 10 rebounds, Josh Richardson scored 19 and Duncan Robinson added 16 for Miami, which snapped a three-game slide.
A 28-6 Miami run in the fourth decided the game. Haliburton added 10 assists for the Pacers.
