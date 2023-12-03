Florida State, Georgia to meet in Orange Bowl

(Erik Verduzco, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

MIAMI – The Florida State Seminoles had a claim to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Noles finished the season 13-0 and as ACC Champions.

Yet, the committee left the Noles out.

The Georgia Bulldogs also had a claim to be included.

Before the SEC Championship game, the Dawgs were undefeated.

Georgia lost to Alabama, who ended up stealing their spot in the College Football Playoff.

Instead, both teams will now meet at the Orange Bowl.

The game will be played on Saturday Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Orange Bowl will kick off at 4 p.m.

While both teams are disappointed with their fate, South Florida fans are in for a huge matchup.