Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in 2024 Pro Bowl voting

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s sensational season is being noticed by NFL fans around the world.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Tagovailoa currently leads all NFL players in fan votes for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Tagovailoa, who is having the most productive season of his four-year career, currently has 59,680 fan votes, ahead of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (44,095 votes), 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (43,331 votes), teammate Tyreek Hill (39,928 votes) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (38,720 votes).

Tagovailoa, 25, is in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign for the Dolphins, who sit in first place in the AFC with a 9-3 record. He has completed a career-best 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Dolphins have not been 9-3 since 2002. At that time, Jay Fiedler was the team’s signal caller and running back Ricky Williams won the NFL’s rushing title with 1,853 yards.

