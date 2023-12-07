Miami Dolphins sign RT Austin Jackson to 3-year extension

Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson of the Miami Dolphins heads to the practice field during Training Camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins offensive Austin Jackson’s bounce-back 2023 season has landed him a new deal and a future with the team.

The Dolphins are signing Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.

Jackson has proven that an ankle injury that limited him to less than 100 snaps in 2022 would not be a problem in 2023.

Jackson is part of an offensive line that has allowed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be sacked just 17 times this season. He’s been responsible for just two of those sacks, a notable achievement as the tackle tasked with keeping rushers from closing in from Miami’s signal caller.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round draft pick with the team, and with his dominant play, it’s safe to say that he has shed his former “bust” label.

Jackson has been an integral piece of the Dolphins’ offensive line and by protecting Tagovailoa’s blind side, the fourth-year quarterback is enjoying a career year that has seen him complete a single-season best 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Tagovailoa currently leads the NFL in fan votes for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

It could be time to consider putting the guys that protect him in the Pro Bowl as well.

