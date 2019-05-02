Here is how to help little baseball star recovering from brain surgery

MIAMI - Five-year-old Gabriel "Gaby" Reyes' love of baseball made a difference even when he was bedridden fighting for his life at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

Gabriel is dealing with a brain tumor that was affecting his pituitary gland, which plays a major role in regulating vital body functions. He underwent emergency surgery April 23rd and is still recovering. He missed his little league baseball games with the Diamond Dreams champs.

His teammates missed him. During a tournament game, they decided to play in his honor. They called him on FaceTime for encouragement. And on the field, they wore shirts with a stitched heart on their sleeve with his number and also wore hats with his number.

On Wednesday, they delivered a trophy to the hospital. Gabriel used a wheel chair to attend the celebration. The Local 10 News family is rooting for him.



