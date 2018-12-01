Champions! Barry University claims first national soccer title

It was a celebration that has never been seen before for Barry University on Saturday.

For the first time ever, Barry is the national champion in men’s soccer following a 2-1 win over West Chester (PA) University on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Trailing 1-0 as time wound down, Barry stunned West Chester with two goals in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Barry tied the game in the 78th minute on a goal by James Kirkham, who headed in a cross delivered by teammate Francisco Greco.

Then in the 84th minute, Stephen Kosmala scored on a free kick for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Barry did control the play throughout the game, outshooting West Chester 20-5 and collecting eight corner kicks to four for West Chester.

"It's hard to find the words right now, because I just want to explode," Barry head coach Steve McGrath said. "Credit really goes to coach Michael Been and West Chester because he's obviously put together a very stringent program. On our side of things, extremely excited and we finally exorcised some demons that were sitting around for 18 years. We had some alumni who were in that game (a 2-1 four overime loss in the title game in 2000 to Cal State Dominguez Hills) in the stands and that's what this program is all about: family."

Barry claims the 2018 D-II National Championship! Bucs with 2 late goals for the title. #SSCScores pic.twitter.com/AUYxdopGmE — Barry University Soccer (@BarryUSoccer) December 1, 2018

