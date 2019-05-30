ACC Baseball Championship moving to Charlotte in 2020

BB&T Ballpark, home of the minor league Charlotte Knights, pictured here Sept. 14, 2015, in Charlotte, North Carolina, opened in 2014.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2020.

BB&T Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, will be the host venue for next year's conference tournament, the ACC announced Thursday.

"The city of Charlotte and BB&T Ballpark will be excellent hosts to our baseball championship," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a news release. "We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Charlotte and the commitment they continue to show in hosting our league events and championships. I look forward to being in uptown Charlotte to cap off the 2019-20 year."

Ten of the last 11 ACC tournaments have been held in North Carolina, with the exception of 2017, when the ACC moved it to Louisville, Kentucky, because of North Carolina's controversial HB 2, which was later repealed.

Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been home to seven ACC baseball tournaments since 2009. NewBridge Bank Park in Greensboro hosted the tournament in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The tournament hasn't been back to Florida since 2008, when the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville hosted four consecutive baseball championships.

BB&T Ballpark, with a capacity of 10,200, opened in 2014 and was the site of the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game.

Charlotte has also been home to the ACC's football championship game every year since 2010, with the exception of 2016.

