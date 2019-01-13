Davis with 24 points, Charlotte edges Florida Atlantic 65-60

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Jon Davis scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Charlotte picked up its first conference win, edging Florida Atlantic 65-60 on Saturday.

Davis was 9 of 11 from the field including five 3-pointers for the 49ers (4-11, 1-3 Conference USA). Jaylan McGill added 12 points and Brandon Younger had 10.

The teams were tied 24-all at the break and Charlotte inched ahead early in the second half on a Milos Supica layup followed by 3-pointers by Davis and McGill to go up 41-36 with 13:34 to play. FAU tied it up 46-all with 8:48 remaining, but the 49ers pulled ahead again on 3s by McGill and Davis, and Davis’ 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining made it 64-51. Xavian Stapleton drained three 3-pointers in the final 1:14 for FAU but the Owls (11-6, 2-2) could not pull ahead.

Stapleton finished with 17 points and four rebounds for FAU.

