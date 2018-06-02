Gators cruise to 13-5 win against Columbia in regional opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Defending national champion Florida shook off Columbia for a 13-5 win in its regional opener Friday.

Florida, the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA tournament, entered the tournament having lost six of seven games.

Columbia led 3-2 after three innings.

Jonathan India, the Southeastern Conference player of the year, doubled in two runs in a six-run fourth inning as the Gators went on to win in Gainesville.

