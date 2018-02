CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes salvaged the last game of their series with the Gators.

Miami beat No. 1 Florida 2-0 to hand the Gators their first loss of the season.

The Canes lost on Friday night 7-3 and 8-2 on Saturday night.

Michael Burns provided the offense for the Canes.

He broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth and added an RBI single.

