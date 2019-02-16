DiMare era begins with 19-3 win against Rutgers in season opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Gino DiMare era began in record-setting fashion Friday night as Miami dominated Rutgers 19-3 in the season opener for both teams.

Miami's 19-run performance set a record for runs scored on opening day against a Division I opponent.

The Hurricanes (1-0) scored six runs in the second inning, capped by a two-run home run by shortstop Freddy Zamora.

Miami took an 8-0 lead before the Scarlet Knights (0-1) scored in the fourth.

Evan McKendry earned his first win of the season, retiring the first 10 hitters he faced and not allowing a hit until Rutger's 13th batter.

Miami added two more runs in the sixth to give the Hurricanes a 14-3 lead. They scored their final five in the seventh.

DiMare was coaching his first game since taking over for longtime head coach Jim Morris, who retired after last season.

