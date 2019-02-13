DiMare era ready to start for Hurricanes baseball

The Hurricanes baseball team prepares for the season opener.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A new era is underway at the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes baseball team will open their season Friday night against Rutgers.

Game time at Mark Light Stadium is 7 p.m.

It will be the first game as head coach for Gino DiMare.

The long-time assistant takes over for Jim Morris.

"I've been here so long, to be honest with you," DiMare said Tuesday. "I know I'm a head coach now. It is different. ... I've been here a long time, so I'm used to this. The juices are flowing. They're always going good with me anyways."

DiMare said the biggest difference for him now will be making decisions during the game.

