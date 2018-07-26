DiMare promotes 2 assistants, hires former head coach to fill staff

University of Miami athletic director Blake James and new head baseball coach Gino DiMare pose for a photograph during DiMare's introductory news conference, June 19, 2018.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - New Miami Hurricanes baseball coach Gino DiMare has completed his coaching staff for the 2019 season.

DiMare announced Wednesday that former assistants J.D. Arteaga and Norberto Lopez have been promoted. He also announced the hiring of former Illinois State head coach Bo Durkac as Miami's volunteer assistant coach.

Durkac spent the past nine seasons with the Redbirds, including the last four as head coach. He was fired after the 2018 season.

Although Durkac was 82-134 at the helm of Illinois State's program, the Redbirds ranked second in the Missouri Valley Conference in fielding percentage in 2018 and had 17 players selected in the Major League Baseball draft, including St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, during his tenure.

Arteaga enters his 17th season on Miami's coaching staff, having served as pitching coach since 2003. He adds associate head coach to his title in 2019. At least one Miami pitcher has been drafted each year since 2004.

Lopez will serve as the team's recruiting coordinator after previously coaching catchers and hitters. Among his pupils is Zach Collins, who won the Johnny Bench Award as the nation's best catcher in 2016.

DiMare takes over for Jim Morris, who retired after 25 seasons with the Hurricanes.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.