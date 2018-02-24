Gators overcome early deficit, rally to beat Hurricanes in series opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Top-ranked Florida overcame an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Miami 7-3 in Friday night's series opener between the state rivals.

The Hurricanes scored three runs on five hits in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead, but the Gators got two runs in the second and two more in the fourth to go ahead 4-3.

Florida (6-0) scored a run in the fifth and padded the lead with two more in the eighth to seal the win.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win," Miami head coach Jim Morris said. "We jumped up 3-0, which I thought was huge. Then we let them back in the game."

Florida ace Brady Singer (2-0) got the win for the Gators, while Miami senior lefthander Jeb Bargfeldt (1-1) picked up his first loss. Bargfeldt surrendered nine hits, struck out three and walked one batter.

"Definitely not what I'm looking for," Bargfeldt said. "I didn't feel like I helped my team tonight."

The Hurricanes (2-3) have lost three in a row, all at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

