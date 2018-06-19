Gino DiMare introduced as new Hurricanes baseball coach

University of Miami athletic director Blake James and new head baseball coach Gino DiMare pose for a photograph during DiMare's introductory news conference, June 19, 2018.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - For the first time since 1993, Jim Morris won't be in the dugout when the Miami Hurricanes play baseball again.

Morris stepped down at the conclusion of this season after 25 years as head coach, but a familiar face will lead the team in 2019.

Gino DiMare was officially introduced Tuesday as the 10th head baseball coach in school history.

DiMare has more than 20 years of experience with the Hurricanes baseball program, having played for College Baseball Hall of Fame coach Ron Fraser from 1989-92 and serving as an assistant on Morris' staff for 19 seasons -- including the 1999 and 2001 national championship teams.

Since 2011, DiMare has served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, in addition to his duties working with Miami's hitters and outfielders.

The first order of business for DiMare will be to get the Hurricanes back to the NCAA tournament after an uncharacteristic two-year drought to cap Morris' career.

Athletic director Blake James presented DiMare with a No. 6 jersey as they spoke about the expectations for the program in 2019 and beyond.

"Of course, we need to win," DiMare said of restoring order to the program, which participated in the NCAA tournament for a record-44 consecutive years from 1973-2016.

