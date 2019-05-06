Hurricanes continue to rise in national rankings

Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning of Miami's 11-0 win against the Florida State Seminoles, April 5, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes continue to rise in the national rankings.

Miami (34-14, 14-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved up two spots to No. 22 in the newest Collegiate Baseball poll released Monday.

The Hurricanes also jumped five spots to No. 18 in the Baseball America top 25 poll and two spots to No. 19 in the coaches poll.

They are the highest-ranked team in the state behind No. 23 Florida State (30-16, 16-11 ACC) and No. 24 Florida Atlantic (32-15, 17-7 Conference USA).

Miami, which was 3-0 against Bethune-Cookman last weekend, has won seven consecutive games and eight of its last 10.

The Hurricanes travel to Wake Forest this weekend for their final ACC road trip of the season.

