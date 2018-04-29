Hurricanes deny Florida State sweep, Martin all-time wins record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Stuck on 1,975. That's the number of wins Florida State head coach Mike Martin will have to be content with after his team was upset by a familiar foe Sunday.

The Hurricanes (18-25, 11-13 Atlantic Coast Conference) avoided a series sweep with an 11-5 win in Tallahassee, denying the partisan crowd an opportunity to see their longtime skipper make history.

Martin needs just one win to surpass the late Augie Garrido for the most in Division I college baseball history. He tied the record with a 10-1 win Saturday night.

The Hurricanes overcame a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning. They never trailed again.

Florida State fell apart in the sixth inning, allowing Miami to score four runs.

The Seminoles (31-14, 13-10 ACC) attempted a ninth-inning rally with the bases loaded that fell short, leaving Martin to wait a little longer for the historic 1,976th win.

Martin's first win was a 9-8 victory against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables on Feb. 24, 1980. His inaugural team went on to win 50 more games and earn a trip to Omaha, Nebraska -- college baseball's capital.

Twice under Martin, the Seminoles have made it all the way to the College World Series championship game. In 1986, FSU mounted a ninth-inning charge, but it was too little too late for the Seminoles, who lost to Arizona 10-2.

But it was the loss in 1999 might have stung the most. The Seminoles fell one run short in a 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Martin's .736 career winning percentage is the best among active coaches. He has coached four players (outfielder Mike Fuentes, pitcher Mike Loynd, outfielder J.D. Drew and catcher Buster Posey) who went on to win the Golden Spikes Award, honoring the most outstanding player in amateur baseball.

Miami head coach Jim Morris, who is retiring at the end of the season after 25 years in Coral Gables, is second to Martin on the active wins list with 1,584. Morris spent two seasons as an assistant coach under Martin in the early 1980s.

Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Cabezas (5-4) was credited with the win for the Hurricanes. Florida State's Jonah Scolaro (1-1), who spelled starter Andrew Karp after 6.1 innings, picked up the loss.

