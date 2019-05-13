Hurricanes jump 10 spots to No. 12 in latest Collegiate Baseball poll

Miami Hurricanes outfielder Gabe Rivera celebrates while running the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Florida State Seminoles, April 6, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes baseball team keeps moving on up.

Miami (36-15, 16-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) is No. 12 in the latest Collegiate Baseball rankings released Monday.

The Hurricanes jumped 10 spots from last week's poll, taking the first two games of a three-game series at Wake Forest.

Miami has won nine of its last 10 games since April 24.

The Hurricanes will play the final game of the Wake Forest series Monday at 7 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

