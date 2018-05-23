Hurricanes keep on winning, extend streak to 11 against Notre Dame

Frankie Bartow (5-0) picked up the win for the Hurricanes.

DURHAM, N.C. - Make it 11 in a row.

The Miami Hurricanes erased a 2-1 deficit headed into the eighth inning of their opening game in Tuesday night's Atlantic Coast Conference tournament to defeat Notre Dame 6-2.

Junior Danny Reyes delivered the game-tying hit, and senior Michael Burns hit an RBI single to give Miami the lead.

The Hurricanes (28-25) extended their winning streak to 11 straight games, keeping their hopes for an NCAA tournament berth alive.

Miami took an early 1-0 lead, but Notre Dame (24-29) plated two batters in the third to take a one-run lead.

Junior reliever Frankie Bartow (5-0) picked up the win for the Hurricanes. He entered in the eighth.

Sophomore Andrew Belcik (2-3) earned the loss for the Fighting Irish.

Miami will face Clemson on Thursday night in pool play.

