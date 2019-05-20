Hurricanes No. 4 seed in ACC baseball tournament

Miami first baseman Alex Toral approaches home plate after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning against Florida State, April 5, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida. The Hurricanes won 11-0.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship.

Miami (38-17, 18-12 ACC) will open ACC tournament play against No. 9 seed Virginia (32-22, 14-16) at 3 p.m. Thursday.

As part of the ACC's pool-play tournament structure, the top 12 teams are seeded based on their regular-season record and grouped into four separate pools. Each team then plays a round-robin schedule against the other two teams to determine the pool winner. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools advance to Saturday's semifinals, with the winners playing for the ACC title Sunday.

The Hurricanes and Cavaliers are joined by No. 5 seed North Carolina (38-17, 17-13) in its pool.

Miami will face the Tar Heels at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Hurricanes, who finished second in the ACC Coastal Division, swept the Cavaliers and took one of three games against the Tar Heels earlier this season.

