Hurricanes prepare for Jim Morris' last season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Jim Morris is preparing for his final season at the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes skipper is stepping down after the 2018 season.

He came to Miami in 1994 and won two national championships.

"Emotional, unique year for me being my last year coaching," Morris said Tuesday. "I've had a uniform on since I was 8 year olds. I know next year will be even more emotional when I'm sitting out there watching."

The Mark Light Shakes will begin flowing Friday when the Hurricanes host Rutgers.

