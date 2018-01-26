Hurricanes ranked No. 24 in preseason baseball coaches poll

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami is ranked No. 24 in the USA Today top 25 preseason coaches poll released Thursday.

Miami is preparing to embark on its final season under longtime head coach Jim Morris.

The Hurricanes return 15 letter winners from last season.

Miami had its NCAA-record 44-year postseason streak snapped last season. The Hurricanes missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1972.

Morris, who has led the Hurricanes to the College World Series 13 times in his 24 seasons at the helm, announced in 2014 that he would step down after the 2018 season. Longtime assistant coach Gino DiMare will take over.

The Hurricanes will open the 2018 season next month with a three-game series against Rutgers.

