Hurricanes remain undefeated with 11-4 win against FAU

Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Florida Atlantic, Feb. 20, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Gino DiMare still has a perfect record as a head coach.

Led by the first-year Miami skipper, the Hurricanes snaped a three-game losing streak against Florida Atlantic, beating the Owls 11-4 Wednesday night to remain undefeated at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Sophomore first baseman Alex Toral had his first multi-home run game and finished with three RBI. He has hit four homers and driven in seven runs over Miami's first four games of the season.

Freshman pitcher Slade Cecconi earned his first collegiate victory, allowing just three runs (two earned) on four hits over five innings. The right-hander had five strikeouts and didn't walk any Owls in his first start.

A two-run double in the third inning gave Miami a 3-0 lead, and the Hurricanes added a run four pitches later.

But an error in the top of the fourth allowed FAU to cut the score in half.

Kathy Hitchcock Miami Hurricanes pitcher Slade Cecconi celebrates after striking out a Florida Atlantic batter, Feb. 20, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

Miami turned it over to the bullpen in the fifth with the Hurricanes comfortably leading 9-3.

The Hurricanes (4-0) handed the Owls (3-1) their first loss of the season.

Miami will face No. 6 Florida for a three-game series this weekend in Gainesville.

