Miami shortstop Freddy Zamora named ACC player of the week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami shortstop Freddy Zamora was named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week Monday.

Zamora led the Hurricanes (12-3) to a 3-1 record last week, including a 2-1 start in ACC play.

The sophomore had three hits, including two doubles, in Friday night's series opener against Georgia Tech. He hit a walk-off two-run homer Saturday night to cap another three-hit evening and tied Sunday's game with a two-run hit in the first inning.

"Freddy is a great player," head coach Gino DiMare said after Saturday's game. "I've said it to him before, he can be one of the all-time greats if he wants to be. He's the kind of guy that when the game is over, he usually should be the best player on the field from both teams. That's the kind of player he is. He plays with a lot of confidence and it seems to me like the game comes easy to him. He's never overwhelmed by anything."

Zamora finished the Georgia Tech series 7-for-13 (.538) with two doubles, a pair of home runs, four runs scored and four RBIs.

Including a 6-1 win against Appalachian State last Wednesday, Zamora batted .533 for the week with two doubles, two home runs, five runs scored, four RBIs, three walks and a stolen base.

He is second in the ACC with a .424 batting average.

